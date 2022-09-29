Man wanted in connection with excavator arson located by deputies

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of setting an excavator on fire is in the custody of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Ramella, 40, was found at a home in the 5100 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive Thursday around 12: 10 p.m., according to deputies.

Ramella was wanted by deputies in connection with an arson that happened September 14 on Stover Road in Dunbar.

After the booking process, the sheriff’s office says he will be brought to magistrate court for an arraignment.

Further information has not been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

