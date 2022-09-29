Marshall Basketball Opens Practice

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s 2022-23 basketball team met with the media on Wednesday afternoon then jumped right into its first official practice of the season.

The Herd returns senior leading scorer Taevion Kinsey who averaged 19 points per game and 5 rebounds per contest while playing nearly 37 minutes a game. The Herd also returns its second leading scorer, junior Andrew Taylor, who averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds per game. 6-8 sophomore and leading rebounder Obinna Anochili-Killen also will help lead the Herd into the Sun Belt Conference.

Head Coach Dan D’Antoni also added VMI transfer Kamdyn Curfman who was second in the nation with 117 3-pointers last season for the Keydets.

Marshall finished 12-21 in its final season in Conference USA last year.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.