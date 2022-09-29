Meals in minutes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With the busy fall season in full swing, it’s time to think about easy, tasty meals that are perfect for your hectic schedules juggling homework, sports, and other activities.

Recent Top Chef contestant and award-winning chef Nick Wallace joined Taylor on Studio 3 to show viewers quick recipes that the whole family will love, which can also simultaneously give back to children in need.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.