Neighbors hoping to learn fate of Milton floodwall project

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The delay of a floodwall project at the Mud River in Milton is leaving some neighbors wondering what their future holds.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took residents’ questions at Milton City Hall Tuesday and Wednesday.

Construction was originally expected to begin in the summer of 2021. Now, project manager Brian Lowe says maybe they’ll be able to get started in 2024, but that’s not a certainty.

“There is a need for additional funding to complete the project,” Lowe said.

Lowe says many factors caused the delay, including the pandemic and inflation, and they’re looking at ways to try to get costs down.

The project is intended to protect the majority of the town’s central business district, but people who live on the other side of the river have voiced concerns it would actually make flooding worse for them.

Stanley Smith lives on Georgia Avenue.

“If it floods back in here, you’ll be cut off,” he said.

Smith says the Corps approached him a couple years ago about buying him out but so far haven’t made an actual offer.

“They just want to get these people out of here so we won’t be stuck,” Smith said.

Smith is not opposed but says it’s been frustrating dealing with the delays and lack of answers, not knowing exactly when he may have to find a new home.

“I just retired,” he said. “I want to get settled down somewhere else. I don’t want to move when I’m 70 years old. I wouldn’t care to give my place up, but I want to get it over with. This waiting and waiting is just not right.”

Lowe says the Corps of Engineers is studying whether there’s anything they can do to further minimize impacts to properties due to construction.

“There definitely are some concerns about the effect construction would have on properties outside of the levied area,” Lowe said.

