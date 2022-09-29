Portsmouth Murals Inc. honors Chuck Ealey and sports mural athletes

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - To be painted on Portsmouth’s sports mural, you have to accomplish something extraordinary. All of the athletes featured on the mural have done just that. It includes boxers, coaches, football players, softball players and several others.

On Wednesday night, Portsmouth Murals Inc. hosted a banquet to honor each athlete that is featured on the mural. Twelve of those athletes were in attendance and received plaques in recognition of their accomplishments and their place in Scioto County History. Headlining the event was Chuck Ealey who graduated from Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

As a Titan, Ealey never lost a football game and went on to play quarterback at Toledo where the undefeated streak continued. He finished his amateur career with a 35-0 record. In January of 2022, it was announced that Ealey would be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“I saw the announcement that Chuck was going to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and I couldn’t wait to tell my dad the next day,” said Matt Miller.

Miller’s father is the late Ed Miller who coached Ealey at Portsmouth Notre Dame.

“I asked dad, what makes Chuck so great? He said, ‘Matthew, he was magic with the football.’ ”

Ealey grew up in Portsmouth alongside another legend -- former Major League Baseball player Al Oliver. Oliver talked about what it was like to grow up with Ealey on the north end of Portsmouth. He spoke highly of Ealey’s character.

“You haven’t changed since the day I met you, and I’ve known you almost all your life,” Oliver said.

Finally, Ealey took to the podium. He addressed a room full of his peers who are proud to call him their own.

“Thank you to the committee for recognizing me for something that was very natural on the field for me to do and to play the game of football,” Ealey said.

“I want to thank, again, Ed Miller for all of his teaching which went way beyond the avenue of football. I am very thankful for having the opportunity to share this time with you and some of the things that have happened in my life. I wish you all the best. Keep praying for me and my family as I do many of you.”

