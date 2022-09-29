Team of the Week | Gallia Academy

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy has made its way up the Ohio River.

With the turning of autumn leaves, odds of earning one are dwindling if you’re not in mid-season form.

A team that’s been consistent all season is Gallia Academy.

Friday night, they notched their sixth win of the season and kept their perfect record intact, holding off the Fairland Dragons in a high scoring affair, 43-35.

The Devils led 36-14 in the third quarter, but the Dragons never went away.

Fairland pulled within eight points with three minutes left in the game, but Gallia managed to move the ball when it mattered most and run out the clock.

Dual threat quarterback Brody Fellure threw for 91 yards and ran for 74.

“Offensively, I think we played really well,” Fellure said. “We moved the ball. They couldn’t stop the run or the pass.”

“We knew it was going to be a dog fight the whole way through,” first-year head coach Kole Carter said.

Carter has yet to have to deliver a post-game speech after a loss.

“I actually had a doctor checkup the other day,” Carter said. “I was checking my blood pressure out, but it’s intact. As a 25-year-old, I said I’d probably be the first person on blood pressure medication, but I love football. It’s awesome.”

Carter says the new trophy will be going into their trophy case next to a few rivalry trophies they’ve managed to hold onto this season.

“It feels great,” Fellure said of winning the award. “It’s a big accomplishment, and from here I say we continue to move forward.”

The Blue Devils will try to advance to 7-0 Friday night against Coal Grove, who’s a failed 2-point conversion attempt away from being unbeaten themselves.

