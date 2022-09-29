Warrant sweep in ‘Slater Alley’ nets arrests; three still wanted by Charleston Police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A warrant sweep netted six arrests Thursday morning by the Charleston Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division.

Search warrants were executed at two locations in the 1800 1/2 block of 7th Avenue, otherwise known as “Slater Alley,” Charleston Police reports.

According to CPD, the search warrants stem from an investigation by the Special Enforcement Division emphasizing on stolen property, illegal possession of firearms, and narcotics.

The department says tips came from neighbors.

During the search, officers found firearms, drugs, a large amount of money and suspected stolen property.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Steve Slater, 56, of Charleston – delivery of fentanyl (three counts), conspiracy (three counts), and transferring receiving stolen goods (one count)

Anthony Hairston, 65, of Charleston – delivery of fentanyl (two counts), conspiracy (one count), transferring receiving stolen goods (one count)

Izak Surface, 19, of Charleston - municipal capias for controlled substance and state warrant for domestic battery

Shane Harless, 25, of Charleston - state capias for controlled substance, municipal court capias

Louise Lanham, 51, of Charleston - municipal court capias

Autumn Wiseman, 21, of Clendenin - municipal court capias

The following people are wanted by the Charleston Police Department:

Justin Casto, 40, of Charleston – conspiracy (one count)

Katherine Williams, 30, of Charleston - delivery of fentanyl (one count), conspiracy (one count), transferring receiving stolen goods (one count) and family court capias

Timothy Burdette, 37, of Charleston – delivery of fentanyl (one count), conspiracy (one count), and family court capias

The building commission also responded to the scene and posted the residence for no utilities, according to CPD.

