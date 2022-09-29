Weekend weather all about Ian

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After tearing thru parts of Western and Central Florida Hurricane Ian is planning a new assault on American soil this time in coastal South Carolina on Friday. This places Myrtle Beach and the famous Grand Strand in the crosshairs for a hurricane strike on Friday. Meanwhile our region will see wet and breezy effects from Ian’s remnants starting Friday night and lasting through Sunday.

Overnight high clouds from Ian will arrive in time to sponsor a wonderful red sky sunrise. In this case the biblical adage of “red sky in morning, sailor take warning” will hold as our skies go from hazy to start to gloomy and ominous by the end of Friday. Friday’s southeast breeze will freshen in the afternoon though rain will hold on the east side of the mountains until after nightfall.

Late Friday night through Saturday and into Sunday will turn into a long and nasty period of rain, sometimes heavy (Saturday morning for 5Ks) other times lighter but persistent (afternoon parades in Paintsville for Apple Days and Greenup for Old Fashioned Days and likely for the Herd’s game at the Joan).

Sunday’s rains may be more sporadic but still an annoyance for events like the Pumpkin Festival parade (2pm).

Under a thick weekend overcast daytime highs will hang out not far from 60 with night time lows near 50.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.