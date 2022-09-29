Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is wanted for malicious wounding following a shooting Wednesday evening that left another woman injured, Charleston Police confirms.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue.

According to Charleston Police, a warrant has been issued for Talekia Stroud, 35, of Charleston.

The victim of the shooting suffered an injury to a shoulder.

