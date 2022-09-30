Box truck crashes into home
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said.
The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house.
While others details are unavailable, including if injuries are involved, we have a crew headed to the scene.
