Charleston Police respond to reported shooting

Emergency crews respond to a reported shooting on Charleston's west side on Friday, September 30.
Emergency crews respond to a reported shooting on Charleston's west side on Friday, September 30.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person has been shot on Charleston’s west side, according to 911 dispatchers.

The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue, dispatchers tell WSAZ.com.

Schools in the west side neighborhood are under a lockdown order.

No other information has been released.

