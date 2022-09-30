Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire.

It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly Road in Cross Lanes.

Medics made it to the scene first, and ended up telling the fire department they did not need to respond.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the fire is out.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was referred to DNR Forestry, who would investigate situations like this one.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.