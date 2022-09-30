Fraternity cleared of hazing, sanctioned on other violations

(West Virginia University (WVU))
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said.

Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity’s interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some privileges through June, the school said Thursday.

“In this case, our inquiry found no evidence of hazing, but exposed recruitment and alcohol behaviors which violate our Student Conduct Code,” said Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

The fraternity agreed to participate in education, training and harm reduction programs, WVU said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Amish teen injured, horse killed in crash with tractor-trailer
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On a Course for Change
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
Bryan Ramella was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Thursday afternoon on a...
Man wanted in connection with excavator arson located by deputies

Latest News

Lordstown Motors tests electric pickup truck
Lordstown Motors starts making electric trucks at Ohio plant
WVa programs receiving $7.9M in federal funding awards
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 30th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Buffalo High School (4)