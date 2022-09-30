Halloween fun at the Clay Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Spooky science and autumnal art abounds every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the month of October at Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences!

Challenge yourself to find all of the creepy cryptid creatures lurking around the museum and then visit their Cryptid Research Station to examine the supposed evidence for the existence of these creatures!

The Clay Center also put your senses to the test in their black light witch’s chamber filled with eerie sights and sounds.

There will even be a miniature Mad Scientist Lab with educators on-hand ready to shock and surprise with their science demonstrations!

Make sure to stop by the Juliet Art Museum to learn about the history of the Mexican Dia De Los Muertos traditions with some family friendly art projects.

Click here for more information.

