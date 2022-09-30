Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse.

Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him.

Ferguson says the man damaged multiple cameras, cut down a line -- and even came inside her home at one point.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, Melvin Douglas Lesher has been charged with burglary.

