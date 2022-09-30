Ian set to rain on our parade

Ian’s remains muster a wet weekend here at home
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday’s weather featured a mixed sky with sun and highs in the 60s points west and clouds and highs only in the 50s point east. The carpet of clouds that unfurled across the sky a by-product of the push from sea to land of former Hurricane Ian. Think of it this way! As the rotating swirl around Ian moved inland (the eye crossing Georgetown on the South end of the famous Myrtle Beach Grand Strand) a huge fetch of moisture laden, windy air was thrust inland and toward the Appy mountains.

Most high school games this evening should get in dry (some rain for eastern games) before rains from Ian arrive late tonight and last thru Saturday. The grey, sullen skies will team with the rain to hold temperatures in the 50s for Apple Days in Paintsville and Old Fashioned Days in Greenup. Ditto for the Herd’s game at the Joan though the heavier rains will fall in the morning leaving a lighter but still annoying rain into the afternoon and night.

Sunday is Pumpkin Festival Parade Day and while skies will remain overcast and showers will come and go, the intensity and duration of rain will be much lower compared to Saturday. Sunday’s highs should make the low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday look to start a slow improving trend with leftover showers yielding to partial sunshine. Then a nice sunshiny period begins mid-week into the weekend in time for the Pumpkin Festival. Late week highs will jump back into the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Amish teen injured, horse killed in crash with tractor-trailer
Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a fire.
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On a Course for Change
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change

Latest News

Ian's rains to start October
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 30th, 2022.
First Warning Weather | Ian’s Rains Approach
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 30th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 30th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast