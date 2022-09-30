Ian set to rain on our parade

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday’s weather featured a mixed sky with sun and highs in the 60s points west and clouds and highs only in the 50s point east. The carpet of clouds that unfurled across the sky a by-product of the push from sea to land of former Hurricane Ian. Think of it this way! As the rotating swirl around Ian moved inland (the eye crossing Georgetown on the South end of the famous Myrtle Beach Grand Strand) a huge fetch of moisture laden, windy air was thrust inland and toward the Appy mountains.

Most high school games this evening should get in dry (some rain for eastern games) before rains from Ian arrive late tonight and last thru Saturday. The grey, sullen skies will team with the rain to hold temperatures in the 50s for Apple Days in Paintsville and Old Fashioned Days in Greenup. Ditto for the Herd’s game at the Joan though the heavier rains will fall in the morning leaving a lighter but still annoying rain into the afternoon and night.

Sunday is Pumpkin Festival Parade Day and while skies will remain overcast and showers will come and go, the intensity and duration of rain will be much lower compared to Saturday. Sunday’s highs should make the low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday look to start a slow improving trend with leftover showers yielding to partial sunshine. Then a nice sunshiny period begins mid-week into the weekend in time for the Pumpkin Festival. Late week highs will jump back into the 70s.

