Man injured in Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting deputies say happened Wednesday evening.

According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, a shots fired call came in around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies report the shooting happened near Salem church Road.

About an hour later and roughly a mile away, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital, the sheriff says.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.

