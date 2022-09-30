Man injured in Floyd County shooting

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting deputies say happened Wednesday evening.

According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, a shots fired call came in around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies report the shooting happened near Salem church Road.

About an hour later and roughly a mile away, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital, the sheriff says.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.

