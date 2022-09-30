Marshall baseball stadium project gets boost from State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There were only 3 bases present at the proposed Marshall baseball stadium site, but you couldn’t excuse Marshall officials if they wanted to touch them all Thursday.

Governor Jim Justice announced a gift of $13.8 million to go toward the construction of a new baseball stadium. Head Coach Jeff Waggoner and most of his team were on hand for the news conference.

Marshall Athletics Director Christian Spears said the money will enable construction to begin next month and the plan is for Marshall baseball to be playing in the new facility for the 2024 baseball season.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.