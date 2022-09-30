Marshall baseball stadium project gets boost from State

Herd stadium project gets $13.8 million
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There were only 3 bases present at the proposed Marshall baseball stadium site, but you couldn’t excuse Marshall officials if they wanted to touch them all Thursday.

Governor Jim Justice announced a gift of $13.8 million to go toward the construction of a new baseball stadium. Head Coach Jeff Waggoner and most of his team were on hand for the news conference.

Marshall Athletics Director Christian Spears said the money will enable construction to begin next month and the plan is for Marshall baseball to be playing in the new facility for the 2024 baseball season.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Amish teen injured, horse killed in crash with tractor-trailer
The indictment accuses both Luis Escabedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing &...
Owners of roofing company indicted in theft case
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
The call came in around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
ATV crash closes road
Sheriff | Man throws narcotics at police; officers administered Narcan

Latest News

Herd stadium project gets $13.8 million
Herd stadium project gets $13.8 million
Team of the Week | Gallia Academy
Team of the Week | Gallia Academy
Marshall basketball opens practice
Marshall basketball opens practice
Marshall basketball opens practice
Marshall Basketball Opens Practice