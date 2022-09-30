Potential upgrades to CRW closer to taking flight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A potential project long in the works for West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) is one step closer to being a reality.

Friday, the airport announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) filed a Notice of Intent to draft an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to look at the effects on the environment from the project.

Elements of the project include a shift and extension of Runway 5-23, adding a new terminal and modernizing the passenger experience, among other parts.

The review will take two years to complete.

“In those two years, they will look at the proposed projects, and they will also look at any effects of the proposed project, whether that means things that need to be mitigated or other options for achieving the same results,” the airport’s Director and CEO Dominique Ranieri said Friday.

“FAA standards, they’re always changing and as those change, we have to work to come up to those standards,” she said.

The FAA has several categories of the environment to consider during the next two years.

“The whole purpose of the two-year timespan is so that they have plenty of time to look at every different angle of this proposed project, and every impact that could potentially come from it,” Ranieri explained.

“[The FAA] also wants to make sure that we’re doing it in the most environmentally responsible way.”

Ranieri said while it may be some years before any possible visible changes will be seen at the airport, she said is all done with the safety of everyone who uses the airport in mind.

“The whole purpose is to make sure that we’re prepared for the future of aviation and the future of the passengers we’ll see here at West Virginia International,” she said.

Public feedback meetings will be held by the FAA T in-person meetings from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 at the Embassy Suites, 300 Court Street in Charleston and a virtual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7. The public comment period begins Sept. 30 and will be open until Nov. 17.

