WVa programs receiving $7.9M in federal funding awards

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $7.9 million for seven West Virginia programs to address homelessness, health care services and medical research.

The awards include $5.8 million to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for home visit services for children and families in at-risk communities; $1 million to Prestera Center for Mental Health Services for new treatment access for substance use disorder in rural communities; $365,000 to West Virginia University for research into arthritis, musculoskeletal and skin diseases through genome editing; and $250,000 to Prestera Center for Mental Health Services for mental health services for children and families affected by substance use disorder.

Also $200,000 to Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health Inc. to support mental health services to adults and youth in the community; $160,000 to Youth Services System, Wheeling, for response to the needs of at-risk youth; and $149,000 to Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless to help youth who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness and human trafficking.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia announced the funding Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

