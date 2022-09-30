WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital opens

WVU Medicine Children's Hospital opens
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University officials say Thursday marked a historic first for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

It actually highlighted a whole day of “firsts,” including the first patients moved into the facility and the first surgery performed there.

Amy L. Bush, chief administrative officer, said a primary goal for the facility is to allow the finest care so children don’t have to leave the state for treatment options.

“They are our future. They are the generation that will be taking care of us one day and what a privilege to take care of the patients and their families,” Bush said.

The first patient to get a room was 5-week-old Adilynn “Addi Jo” Goodnight from Nicholas County. She was born Aug. 17 and had to undergo heart surgery at just a week old.

Hospital officials say little Addi’s surgery went well and she’s recovering. Another surgery on a youngster from Fairmont also was successful, doctors say.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Amish teen injured, horse killed in crash with tractor-trailer
The indictment accuses both Luis Escabedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing &...
Owners of roofing company indicted in theft case
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
The call came in around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
ATV crash closes road
Sheriff | Man throws narcotics at police; officers administered Narcan

Latest News

Ian drives weekend weather
First Warning Forecast
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital opens
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital opens
Some $2 million in federal funding has been secured to re-open Williamson Memorial Hospital.
Williamson Memorial Hospital to reopen with $2 million in federal funding
$2 million will include funding for new equipment and permanent capital for the hospital,...
Williamson Memorial Hospital to reopen with $2 million in federal funding