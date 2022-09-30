WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital opens

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University officials say Thursday marked a historic first for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

It actually highlighted a whole day of “firsts,” including the first patients moved into the facility and the first surgery performed there.

Amy L. Bush, chief administrative officer, said a primary goal for the facility is to allow the finest care so children don’t have to leave the state for treatment options.

“They are our future. They are the generation that will be taking care of us one day and what a privilege to take care of the patients and their families,” Bush said.

The first patient to get a room was 5-week-old Adilynn “Addi Jo” Goodnight from Nicholas County. She was born Aug. 17 and had to undergo heart surgery at just a week old.

Hospital officials say little Addi’s surgery went well and she’s recovering. Another surgery on a youngster from Fairmont also was successful, doctors say.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.