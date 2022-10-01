Fire destroys mobile home

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a mobile home on Saturday morning.

The Nitro Fire Department says the fire broke out before 7 a.m. along Armour Road in Poca.

The mobile home was completely destroyed.

Crews from the Nitro, Poca and Bancroft Fire Departments responded to the fire. (Joe Stevens)

No residents were home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

