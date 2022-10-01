Fire destroys mobile home

By Kimberly Keagy
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a mobile home on Saturday morning.

The Nitro Fire Department says the fire broke out before 7 a.m. along Armour Road in Poca.

The mobile home was completely destroyed.

No residents were home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from the Nitro, Poca, and Bancroft Fire Departments responded to the fire.

