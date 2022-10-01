Game of the Week | Gallia Academy vs. Coal Grove

Game of the Week | Gallia Academy vs. Coal Grove
By Joseph Payton
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Gallia Academy has been working overtime this week, first being recognized by WSAZ as Team of the Week and this Football Friday Night as the Game of the Week.

The Blue Devils are unbeaten and the Grove with only one loss -- what a matchup it was at Patterson Field.

You knew the diehards wouldn’t miss this one, and they saw quite the show.

Joseph Payton has more from Patterson Field. For his full coverage, click on the video link with this story.

