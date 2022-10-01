Man in custody in connection with deadly shooting

Man in custody in connection with homicide
Man in custody in connection with homicide(Pomeroy Police Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Meigs County is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening in Pomeroy, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Wayne “J.R.” Leib, 40, had been wanted earlier in the evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. along Spring Avenue in Pomeroy. One person died in the incident.

Investigators say Leib was caught just after 9:30 p.m. after being on the run. He was believed to be armed and dangerous then.

Investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are on the scene processing evidence. Officers with the Pomeroy Police Department are also investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Amish teen injured, horse killed in crash with tractor-trailer
Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a fire.
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
Suspect named in shooting that left woman and dog critically injured
Woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side; suspect identified
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Suspect wanted after woman and dog shot in Charleston
Suspect wanted after woman and dog shot in Charleston
Donations are 25% lower this year than last year.
Firehouse Santa toy drive sounds alarm on low donations
A potential project long in the works for West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) is...
Potential upgrades to CRW closer to taking flight
Ian's rains to start October
First Warning Forecast