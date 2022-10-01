Rebel Sky Dome a unique vantage point at Tolsia games

GLENHAYES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fans don’t always necessarily have to be inside a stadium on Friday nights to take in a high school football game.

Since Tolsia High School’s first year in 1988, fans have taken in the game from a spot on the hillside behind the field.

The owner of the property and a group of family and friends watch the games at the spot, which has been dubbed the Rebel Sky Dome.

“It’s the best seat in the house really,” Jimmy Messer said. “You can see the field, all of it. It’s just a perfect place to watch a football game.”

“You get to watch it in peace,” Jim Bartram said.

Bartram built a shed at the spot a few years ago so they wouldn’t have to get wet.

“We have a roof over our heads and don’t worry about the rain,” Messer said.

