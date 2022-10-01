Rebel Sky Dome a unique vantage point at Tolsia games

Rebel Sky Dome a unique vantage point at Tolsia games
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENHAYES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fans don’t always necessarily have to be inside a stadium on Friday nights to take in a high school football game.

Since Tolsia High School’s first year in 1988, fans have taken in the game from a spot on the hillside behind the field.

The owner of the property and a group of family and friends watch the games at the spot, which has been dubbed the Rebel Sky Dome.

“It’s the best seat in the house really,” Jimmy Messer said. “You can see the field, all of it. It’s just a perfect place to watch a football game.”

“You get to watch it in peace,” Jim Bartram said.

Bartram built a shed at the spot a few years ago so they wouldn’t have to get wet.

“We have a roof over our heads and don’t worry about the rain,” Messer said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a fire.
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
Suspect named in shooting that left woman and dog critically injured
Woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side; suspect wanted
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
A box truck crashed into a home in Jackson County, West Virginia.
Box truck crashes into home
Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

Latest News

Rebel Sky Dome a unique vantage point at Tolsia games
Rebel Sky Dome a unique vantage point at Tolsia games
Belfry wins
Belfry wins
Lawrence Co Boyd Co
Lawrence Co Boyd Co
Rainy days and Saturdays get us down
First Warning Forecast