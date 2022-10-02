Deputies investigating incident at fast food chain

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said an employee at Subway was assaulted by a customer.

Sgt. Pile told WSAZ.com the male customer jumped over the counter and demanded money.

Deputies said they received a call just before 10 o’clock for a restaurant in the 900 block of Call Road.

This is a developing story.

