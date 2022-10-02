Deputies investigating incident at fast food chain
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said an employee at Subway was assaulted by a customer.
Sgt. Pile told WSAZ.com the male customer jumped over the counter and demanded money.
Deputies said they received a call just before 10 o’clock for a restaurant in the 900 block of Call Road.
This is a developing story.
