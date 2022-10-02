Herd pulls away from Bulldogs

Marshall improves to 3-2 this season
Marshall improves to 3-2 this season(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Henry Colombi threw two first-half touchdown passes, Khalan Laborn ran for two scores in the second half and Marshall rolled to a 28-7 victory over FCS-member Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Colombi connected with A.J. Turner for a 24-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Marshall lead, but freshman Ty Anderson picked off a Colombi pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7 after one quarter.

Marshall (3-2) took a 14-7 lead into halftime when Colombi passed to Corey Gammage for a 10-yard score with 5:48 left in the second quarter.

Laborn’s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter pushed the Thundering Herd’s lead to 21-7. He ended the scoring with a 78-yard run on first down in the final period.

Laborn finished with a career-high 191 yards on 35 carries. Colombi completed 13 of 20 passes for 138 yards.

Bailey Fisher completed just 9 of 28 passes for 114 yards with three interceptions for the Bulldogs (1-4).

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody in connection with homicide
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a fire.
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
Suspect named in shooting that left woman and dog critically injured
Woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side; suspect wanted
A box truck crashed into a home in Jackson County, West Virginia.
Box truck crashes into home
Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

Latest News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have failed in their quest to trademark 'The.'
Buckeyes bounce Rutgers
No. 7 Kentucky vs No. 14 Ole Miss
UK loses in heart-breaking fashion at Ole Miss 22-19
Play of the Week | Ironton
Play of the Week | Ironton
Play of the Week | Ironton
Play of the Week | Ironton