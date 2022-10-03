Back to school, work forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -As former Hurricane Ian’s remnants head out to sea this week the gates will be open for an invasion of nice fall air. Behind Ian’s departure our region had the perfect amount of rain. Generally rainfalls ranged from a few tenths in the Scioto and Licking Valleys to the west, a half inch to inch in the Ohio Valley, 1″-2″ in the Kanawha Valley and WV Coalfields with 2″-3″ in mountainous WV. No flooding of note occurred though streams in Nicholas, Webster and Randolph County were up on Sunday after the Saturday downpours.

The work starts with Ian heading ocean-ward only to stall a hundred or so miles at sea. The stalling will keep clouds and showers going at seashore communities in Virginia and the mid-Atlantic region. That could also pose a problem the next few days for sky conditions in far eastern WV where clouds may hang in. Otherwise, after morning low clouds/fog burn away it’s game on for sunshine and nice conditions most of the week. If you picked this week for vacation you have chosen good one!

Days will see highs in the 60s thru Tuesday then 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. A cool down into the weekend will produce a shower risk late Thursday-early Friday as a true autumn cold front passes. Behind the front night time temperatures will fall into the 30s next week raising the specter of frost while highs rise day by day thru Thursday.

Looking to late week then we have the WV Pumpkin Festival at Pumpkin Park in Milton among the big activities on tap! No doubt some hot apple cider there and some hot chocolate at high school football games will be hot sellers as the autumn chill takes hold!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.