Bookmark Monday | Disney Underground: Dreams, Drama, and Deaths

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

‘Disney Underground: Dreams, Drama, and Deaths’ is a collection of non-fiction stories based on real experiences and is the first book in the “Storytime with Bruce” series that recounts stories of meeting and/or working with celebrity personalities and artists, working on various high-profile projects, working day-to-day in the most “magical place on earth,” and becoming a Disney Imagineer.

The book also provides his thoughts and opinions on the entertainment giant’s spending habits, interpersonal relationships, and the organizational culture of the world-class company.

You can buy Disney Underground: Dreams, Drama, and Deaths on wolfemountain.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.