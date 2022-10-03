Deputies reviewing surveillance video from attempted ATM theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An ATM machine was ripped from the ground and dragged several feet away from a bank early Monday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the attempted theft happened around 3:30 a.m. at a bank along Railroad Avenue in Elkview.

Deputies were notified by a security representative from Loomis that someone was attempting to steal or break into the ATM machine located in the drive-thru of the bank.

According to deputies, the security representative was watching the incident take place through a live feed of security cameras and saw a man involved.

When deputies arrived at the bank, they found a truck with a chain attached to the ATM that had been dragged several feet away from the bank. The sheriff’s office says the ATM did not appear to have been successfully opened.

Deputies discovered the vehicle used to pull the ATM from the ground was stolen. The vehicle owner was contacted and the vehicle was towed for forensic processing, deputies say.

Anyone with any further information is urged to call 304-357-0169, email deputies at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or submit a tip on the sheriff’s website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

