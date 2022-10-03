Deputies reviewing surveillance video from attempted ATM theft

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An ATM machine was ripped from the ground and dragged several feet away from a bank early Monday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the attempted theft happened around 3:30 a.m. at a bank along Railroad Avenue in Elkview.

Deputies were notified by a security representative from Loomis that someone was attempting to steal or break into the ATM machine located in the drive-thru of the bank.

According to deputies, the security representative was watching the incident take place through a live feed of security cameras and saw a man involved.

When deputies arrived at the bank, they found a truck with a chain attached to the ATM that had been dragged several feet away from the bank. The sheriff’s office says the ATM did not appear to have been successfully opened.

Deputies discovered the vehicle used to pull the ATM from the ground was stolen. The vehicle owner was contacted and the vehicle was towed for forensic processing, deputies say.

Anyone with any further information is urged to call 304-357-0169, email deputies at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or submit a tip on the sheriff’s website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Diaz-Chinchilla
Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain
Crews from the Nitro, Poca and Bancroft Fire Departments responded to the fire.
Fire destroys mobile home
Man in custody in connection with homicide
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
Man in custody in southeastern Ohio in connection with homicide
Suspect in Pomeroy homicide a ‘person of interest’ in Mason homicide
Homeowner shares frightening burglary experience
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

Latest News

William Shatner coming to the Clay Center
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, October 3rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, October 3rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Back to work, school forecast
First Warning Forecast