Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop has a variety of different cuts of meat, at a variety of different price points.
Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.