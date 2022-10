HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

You may be familiar with the popular Girl Scout Cookies in the spring, but have you heard of Dulce Daises, Peanut Butter Penguins or Mint Trefoils?

These are just a few of the tasty options the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling as part of this year’s Fall Product Program.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.