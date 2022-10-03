Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street.

Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person.

Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East Main Street, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

