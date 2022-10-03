Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is a quarterfinalist in America’s Favorite Pet contest.

Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of “For Hank’s Sake,” a non-profit that uses horses to inspire and encourage children of all ages.

You can help him win by voting here.

Voting for the semifinals continues through Thursday, October 20th until 10 pm. Voting for the finals begins on Friday, October 21st and continues through Thursday, October 27th.

If Hank wins, the winner gets $10,000 and a feature in In Touch Weekly magazine.

