Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest

Public voting will determine the top Semifinalist from each group who will then advance to the...
Public voting will determine the top Semifinalist from each group who will then advance to the Finals.(For Hank's Sake)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is a quarterfinalist in America’s Favorite Pet contest.

Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of “For Hank’s Sake,” a non-profit that uses horses to inspire and encourage children of all ages.

You can help him win by voting here.

Voting for the semifinals continues through Thursday, October 20th until 10 pm. Voting for the finals begins on Friday, October 21st and continues through Thursday, October 27th.

If Hank wins, the winner gets $10,000 and a feature in In Touch Weekly magazine.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the suspected robbery happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Gas station robbery caught on camera
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
Body found following camper fire
Body found following camper fire
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus

Latest News

Goatel at Gritt's Fun Farm
Goatel at Gritt's Fun Farm
Apple cannons at Gritt's Fun Farm
Apple cannons at Gritt's Fun Farm
Fat Boy's fire
Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire
Fun at Gritt's Farm
Fun at Gritt's Farm
Nellie's Kitchen at Gritt's Farm
Nellie's Kitchen at Gritt's Farm