Man arrested in attempted break-in in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday in an attempted break-in that happened earlier that day in Prichard, West Virginia State Police said.

Troopers say the incident happened on Rice Avenue.

Roy Ward, 29, is charged with attempt to commit a felony. Troopers say he also had warrants in the county for driving on a revoked license.

Investigators say Ward was beating on a woman’s door. She went into a room and hid and called 911. When the woman didn’t answer the door, the suspect went to a neighbor’s home where he tried to get into an outbuilding and then a basement, troopers say.

Although that woman wasn’t home at the time, she managed to find out the man was at her home. Troopers say she called a family member, who went to the scene and held the suspect at gunpoint until troopers arrived.

Ward will be booked into the Western Regional Jail, troopers say.

