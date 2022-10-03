Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Cincinnati was arrested on drug charges after investigators seized heroin and fentanyl, among other substances, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force said Monday.

Lawrence Coleman Hicks faces several charges, including drug trafficking and having weapons under disability.

Investigators say they seized five firearms, as well as 66 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and evidence of drug trafficking. The drugs are worth an estimated $7,000 on the streets, according to investigators.

Hicks was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant Sept. 30 in the 1800 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth.

Investigators say Hicks was taken to the Scioto County Jail. They say more charges are possible after a grand jury reviews the evidence.

