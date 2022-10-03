Man arrested on murder charges following shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder following a shooting Friday, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Friday around 3 p.m. along Front Street.

The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as Jason Pierce and have arrested Wayne Leib, of Pomeroy, Ohio on first degree murder charges.

Further information has not been released.

