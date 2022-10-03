New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years.

“Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection to Fred’s,” said Wolfe when asked about what makes the restaurant so special.

Wolfe and Listerman are no stranger to the food industry. They are business partners and have had success with their Patties & Pints locations in southern Ohio. That is what made the duo appealing to previous Fred’s Pizza owner Jack Adkins. Wolfe says that it was Adkins who approached them about buying the business earlier this year.

“He said he was ready to retire, head south and live the salt life. He asked if we were interested,” Wolfe said.

With a built-in, loyal customer base, the decision to buy the restaurant was a no-brainer.

“I think we’re inheriting 50 years of tradition and great reputation, so it was an easy one to say yes to,” Listerman said.

Wolfe and Listerman say that the transition is a passing of the torch. The food that keeps customers coming back will remain the same. But a couple of changes will be noticeable and will enhance the Fred’s Pizza experience.

“We’re going to bring back table service, which is something that the community has really wanted for the past two years,” Listerman said.

In the near future, Fred’s Pizza will also begin serving alcohol for the first time.

“The menu, the pizza, all of the things that you’re accustomed to get when you come to Fred’s, none of that will change. Just knock your socks off customer service and trying to take care of the people that come in as if they’re family,” Wolfe said.

