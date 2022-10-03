Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement

Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published a public safety...
Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published a public safety notice on the vehicle in question.(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Communications Director for Wayne County Schools, school resource officers have received reports of suspicious activity involving a white van seen at public places and on or near school property.

Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published a public safety notice on the vehicle in question.

The school district says the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Wayne County School Resource Officers are monitoring the situation.

Further information has not been released.

