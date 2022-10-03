Roundtable discussion held for projects transforming manufacturing sites

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions of dollars in grant money, which will be used to turn former industrial properties into 21st Century manufacturing sites, are soon coming to the city of Huntington.

The Appalachian Climate Technologies (ACT) Now Coalition of West Virginia has been named as one of the 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge, President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Friday.

The ACT Now Coalition will be awarded a package of grants totaling $62.8 million through the nationwide competition to use for several economic revitalization projects throughout Southern West Virginia. Of that amount, $15.7 million will go toward the transformation of two former industrial sites in Huntington into centers for 21st Century manufacturing, the city of Huntington announced in September.

Economic Development Administration (EDA) Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo joined city and state leaders for a roundtable discussion in Huntington.

“It is a testament to hardworking West Virginians and our forward-thinking communities that West Virginia was one of just 21 recipients of the EDA’s Regional Challenge program. I’m pleased the EDA is investing nearly $63 million in communities across southern West Virginia to strengthen local economies, support our energy industries and expand job opportunities. This is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The ACT Now Coalition is led by Coalfield Development and includes the cities of Huntington, Charleston, and Logan; Marshall and West Virginia universities; and several economic revitalization organizations and private-sector innovators. The Coalition’s efforts focus on building a new economy for Southern West Virginia.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams believes opportunity awaits the city.

The former American Car and Foundry (ACF) industrial site, will get $8.2 million to set up a new manufacturing hub. The first tenant, the city says, will be a new Welding & Robotics Technology Training Center. Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) will oversee the Training Center in partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College (MCTC). RCBI will utilize robotic welding technology at this new Training Center and integrate it into its advanced welding program.

“The whole idea is for it to help train welders so they can utilize the latest technology,” Williams said.

Coalfield Development Corp., a nonprofit organization headquartered in Wayne that focuses on rebuilding the Appalachian economy from the ground up, will receive $7.5 million to partner with Solar Holler and transform the former Black Diamond factory in Huntington’s Westmoreland neighborhood into a new “Mine the Sun” solar training and logistics center.

Dan Conant, the founder and CEO of Solar Hollar, said the company plans to bring nearly 50 jobs to the area and expand the workforce of electricians.

