Russian court sets Griner appeal hearing for Oct 25

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room after a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Aug. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Monday set Oct. 25 as the date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The Moscow region court said it will hear her appeal.

