Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday.

Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel Tree program. The Charleston Salvation Army serves seven counties including Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan, and Boone. Those needing help with food or toys this year can apply either online or in person. The website to apply online can be found here. Whether you apply in person or on the website, you will need a few things:

Valid Photo ID, SNAP Letter or Proof of Income for your household. Birth Certificates/Medical Cards with BIRTHDAY for children ages 0-12 (Children born 2010 and after) An email address and working phone to be notified of your acceptance and for distribution If submitted online enter the code for your county (County=Code).

Kanawha=Kanawha

Boone=BooneWV

Clay=Clay

Logan/Mingo=Logan

Putnam=Putnam

Roane=Roane

You will receive an email with your Angel Code. Once approved you will receive an email with an acceptance letter. You should keep both emails. The code and acceptance letter are your “ticket” for picking up your Angel Tree packages on your appointed day.

If you need to apply in-person the following dates, times, and locations have been made available:

KANAWHA: October 3-7, The Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave., Charleston 9AM-12PM, 1PM-3PM

BOONE: October 15, The BARN Community Center, 179 Memorial Drive, Nellis 4-7PM Trunk or Treat

CLAY: October 17, Prestera 602 Main Street, Clay 10AM-2PM

LOGAN/MINGO: October 20, Nighbert Memorial Methodist, 302 Cole St., Logan 10AM-2PM

PUTNAM: October 19, Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3937 Teays Valley Rd 10AM-2PM

ROANE: October 18, The Salvation Army Family Store, 425-445 Main Street, Spencer 10AM-2P

Angel Tree Coordinator Major Jayne May says the program helped 901 children last season. They expect even more will need help this year.

