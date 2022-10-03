William Shatner coming to the Clay Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Award-winning actor, producer, director, and writer William Shatner is coming to the Clay Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only “Captain James T. Kirk.”

Shatner will be at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Tickets will be available starting at $35 and a limited number of VIP packages are available for an additional fee.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m.

