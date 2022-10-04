Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year

Jenny Wiley Festival Returns to Prestonsburg, KY
By Summer Jewell
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years.

Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival.

