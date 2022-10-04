Long dry spell takes hold

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a very wet spring and summer the weather has finally settled into a quiet pattern as the traditional dry season is here. Since the dry season comes coincident with the autumn fire season we will need to be careful to adhere to the letter of the law in October and November.

So plan on enjoying a quickly changing fall foliage season this October as night time chilled fogs and frosts unveil the kaleidoscope of autumn colors quicker than in recent years.

Tonight will feature a beautiful pink sky sunset thru the last gasp of clouds from former Hurricane Ian. The first light of Wednesday witll be foggy for many as temperatures hover near 40.

Wednesday and Thursday skies will turn deep blue and temperatures will jump into the 70s.

Friday will see the first of two dry weekend cold fronts passing. Neither will have much moisture so while a sprinkle or shower will pass, the notion of a dry and bright weekend is at hand. As for weekend temperatures, highs in the mid-60s on Friday will tail off into the 50s to low 60s by Saturday and Sunday at the Pumpkin Festival in Milton and Jenny Wiley Days in Prestonsburg.

Looking into next week the prospects for meaningful rain are small.

