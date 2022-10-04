Man arrested on drug charges in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Dayton faces drug charges after investigators seized more than $75,000 worth of substances, including fentanyl, from a Portsmouth home, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force said Monday.

Kavonte Shamar Price is charged with drug possession and trafficking, as well as having a weapon under disability.

On Monday, investigators searched an apartment in the 1200 block of 14th Street and seized 663 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl and 511 grams of crystal methamphetamine. They also found two loaded firearms and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Price was taken to the Scioto County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled Tuesday morning in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

More charges are possible after a grand jury considers the evidence.

