Man charged with murder following Mason County shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing murder charges after two homicides just hours a part, officials say.

Jason Peirce was found shot and killed inside a home along Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Friday around three in the afternoon, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.

Wayne Leib is accused of pulling the trigger and is now facing first degree murder in connection to Peirce’s death, Chief McKinney says.

Police say just hours after the shooting in Mason County, another shooting happened just across the river in Pomeroy, Ohio along Spring Avenue killing Dwayne Qualls.

Pomeroy Police Chief Chris Pitchford says Qualls was shot inside his home.

Later Friday evening, Pitchford says they were able to arrest Leib on murder charges.

Murder charges pending against shooting suspect

