Tips for brush fire season

(WSAZ Staff)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The cooler air and golden leaves are telltale signs of fall, but the drop in temps do come with added risk.

“Our fire season runs from October 1 to November 30 in Ohio,” said Dale Egbert, forest manager at Shawnee State Forest.

His team has a fire tank at the ready, especially during these months when there’s higher risk for fires.

“It puts people’s lives, people’s property at danger,” he said.

Egbert says Ohio averages around 500 wildfires a year. Some are only a couple of acres, while others are catastrophic. He says it’s hard to tell just how far a fire will spread once it starts.

“I think back a couple years ago to the fires that went through Gatlinburg,” said Egbert. “A lot of people didn’t think those fires could get out of control. There’s always that potential.”

There are ways we can protect forests, wildlife and homes from wildfires. But as Smokey the Bear says, it’s up to us to prevent them.

“Don’t start a fire near dry grass or at the edge of the woods,” said Egbert. “Have some green space available around that fire. Maybe have a water hose, or another source of water with you.”

The fall weather is popular for fires for fun, and for burning debris. The rules for both types are the same.

“We just ask that you use common sense,” said Egbert. “Stay with the fire, don’t leave it unattended, and when you’re finished with a fire, make sure it’s out cold.”

Burn season run times are as follows:

  • Ohio: Burning permitted between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. until November 30
  • Kentucky: Burning permitted between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. until December 15
  • West Virginia: Burning permitted between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. until December 31

