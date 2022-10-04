West Virginia fall turkey hunting season opens Saturday

Generic graphic
Generic graphic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open Saturday in all 55 counties.

The season will last through Oct. 16. It will be extended for an additional week in seven counties from Oct. 24 to 30, and for three additional weeks in 14 counties from Oct. 24 to Nov. 13, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.

Hunters ages 15 and older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license and a form of identification while hunting. Resident landowners hunting on their land do not need a hunting license. The use of electronic calls and bait are prohibited., the statement said.

Hunting licenses can be bought at licensing agents across the state or online at WVhunt.com.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in attempted break-in in Wayne County
Candidate holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint
Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published a public safety...
Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement
Fred's Pizza under new ownership
New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition
“This amount of methamphetamine trafficked from Kentucky, Georgia, and Ohio is staggering,”...
17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled
Luis Diaz-Chinchilla
Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain

Latest News

Police respond to a home along Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found...
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing October 4.
Gov. Justice unveils $2 million W.Va. School Safety Initiative plan
Opioid Naloxone Emergency Box: Onebox
Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year