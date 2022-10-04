Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police

Police respond to a home along Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found...
Police respond to a home along Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a well-being check Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department discovered a body.

Officers report when they arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Adele Street, they could see a body lying on the living room floor through a window.

According to Charleston Police, officers forced entry into the home to get to the woman who was suffering from gunshot and stab wounds.

The victim who was identified as Lisa C. Geiger, 58, of Charleston was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there’s currently no threat to the Adele Street community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348- 8111.

Further information has not been released at this time.

